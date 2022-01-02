Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE STC opened at $79.73 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

