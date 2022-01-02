Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

STZHF traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

