State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,421 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.