State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,820 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Trupanion worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP opened at $132.03 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.04 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,815 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.