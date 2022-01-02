State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 671 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of RLI worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $112.10 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

