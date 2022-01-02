State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,054 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 98.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $308,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.