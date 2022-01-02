State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

