State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of CommScope worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.04 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

