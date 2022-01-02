State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.35 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

