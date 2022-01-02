Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 4.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 27,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,801,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

