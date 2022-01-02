Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

SWK stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.80. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

