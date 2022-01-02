Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

