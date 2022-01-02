Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $96.93 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 5.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $96,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

