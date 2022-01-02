Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

