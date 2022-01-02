Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

