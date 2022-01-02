Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 12,500 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE opened at $1.02 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.