Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 52.8% Lower Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 49.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $191.03 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032595 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

