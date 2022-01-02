Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.52

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.52 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.22). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 89.75 ($1.21), with a volume of 167,968 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £494.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.46.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

