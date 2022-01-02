SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

SSE stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SSE has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

