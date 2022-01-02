SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $491.86 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

