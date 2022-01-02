SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

TEAM stock opened at $381.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

