SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,731 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 283.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 264,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,240 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 355.4% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 126,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 677.1% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NVIDIA by 305.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 101,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 254.7% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

