SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.