SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

