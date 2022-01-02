SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

