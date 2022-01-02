SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.