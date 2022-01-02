SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $41.18 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

