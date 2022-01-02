SPC Financial Inc. Has $21.40 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

ITB stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

