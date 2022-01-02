SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.