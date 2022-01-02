SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 2.17% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $69.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.