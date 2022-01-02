SPC Financial Inc. Buys 602 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

