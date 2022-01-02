Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515,141 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 511,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

