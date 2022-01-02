Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $105.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

