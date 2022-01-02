Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

