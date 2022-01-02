Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $870,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

