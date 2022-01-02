Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.