Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 22,720 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

