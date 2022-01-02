Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,406 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 241.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

