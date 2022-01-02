Soverain (SOVE) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00242356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.00511979 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

