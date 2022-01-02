SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.80. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 52 shares.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

