SOMESING Hits Market Cap of $162.44 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $162.44 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.72 or 0.99714154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

