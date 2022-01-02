Sologenic Price Tops $1.14 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002424 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $228.93 million and $577,721.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00063446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.21 or 0.08011161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.19 or 1.00359801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

