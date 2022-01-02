Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $75.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,289,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,611. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

