Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $75.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.06.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,289,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,611. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

