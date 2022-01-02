Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

