Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 5,116 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $68.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

