Smith Salley & Associates Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $440.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

