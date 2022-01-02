Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.