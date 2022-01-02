Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 621 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 25.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.42 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

