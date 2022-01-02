Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

